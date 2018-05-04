FEVER PITCH: With FIFA World Cup fever building, 14 original soccer uniforms sporting the iconic Omini logo of Italian sports brand Kappa — worn by a range of legendary players since the brand opened the sports sponsorship market in Italy in 1978 — are set to go on display at the relocated Montaigne Market store in Paris on May 7.

A gallery of archive images of players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinédine Zidane and Gianluigi Buffon will illustrate the exhibition, with a spin-off capsule collaboration with the retailer to go on sale through May 26.

Also on display will be the Kappa-designed uniform of the Italian national team, including the high-tech Kappa Kombat shirt, worn on the pitch for the first time in 1999. Developed by the brand’s R&D center, the shirt features a so-called “stop stopping” system that highlights foul play for the referee.

The BasicNet-owned brand has collaborated with brands including Marcelo Burlon, Opening Ceremony, Faith Connexion and Gosha Rubchinskiy. Its Omini logo — inspired by a backlit shot of the silhouette of a boy and girl sitting back-to-back taken during a swimsuit shoot for the brand — was created in 1969.