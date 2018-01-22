SISTER ACT: Kim Kardashian West, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are featured in the new Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans global advertising campaigns.

The campaign is the latest in the evolution of Klein’s #MyCalvins call to action: Our Family. #MyCalvins.

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre, the siblings are featured wearing styles of Calvin Klein Underwear and are currently in stores and online, including Calvin Klein Modern Cotton and the new Calvin Klein Body range. In addition, some of the siblings are dressed in core styles of Calvin Klein Jeans, as well as looks from the spring 2018 Calvin Klein Jeans collection.

News that the Kardashian-Jenner siblings would be appearing in the Calvin Klein campaign was first reported by WWD Dec. 8.

The new campaign is the latest in a series, which began last November with Solange, Kelela, Dev Hynes, Caroline Polachek and Adam Bainbridge of Kindness, as well as A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast, A$AP Twelvyy, A$AP Ant, A$AP Lou and A$AP J. Scott of A$AP Mob. It was followed by Kaia and Presley Gerber.

The ads, which run through the spring season, embrace a digital-first, social media mind-set. It will appear in 12 countries globally, with key high-impact outdoor in several key markets.

SaveSave