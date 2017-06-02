MONUMENTAL MEN: Karen Walker is making her way into the men’s category.

While male celebrities including LeBron James and Terry Richardson have worn her quirky women’s designs, this is the first time Walker has designed a collection specifically for men.

“Men have always enjoyed wearing Karen Walker eyewear in the past and we thought it was about time we gave them their own space,” Walker said. “When we talk about what it is to be a man now, it’s such a fluid concept. And yet, there’s also this wonderful permanence. We wanted to capture that and be subversive and classic at the same time.”

The collection, which is called Monumental, features six styles that Walker likens to Mount Rushmore, because they will create the foundation for shapes to come. The styles are modernist takes on eyewear from the Thirties and Fifties made from black horn, tortoiseshell acetates, silver and gold metal, and polarized or classic lenses coming in smoke, brown and green. The line retails from $220 to $250.

The look book, which has become a signature branding mechanism for Walker, features musician Connan Mockasin wearing the sunglasses with a bird atop his head. The collection is available now at Karen Walker stores in addition to David Jones, Marc Le Bihan, Boutique 1 and Cloak & Dagger.

