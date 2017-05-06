ROCKET MAN: Karl Lagerfeld has revealed the real inspiration behind his space-themed show for Chanel in March: French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who has kept the nation in thrall with his regular reports from the International Space Station since November.

The designer hooked up with the cosmonaut for a remote interview broadcast on French radio France Info on Saturday, in which he asked him everything from what he eats, how he washes and how often he works out.

“I admire [him]. In fact, he has even inspired fashion since I was indirectly inspired not only by where he is, but also by his personality, because I think he is more charismatic than his predecessors,” Lagerfeld said.

The designer installed a giant rocket (35 meters/115 feet high) inside the Grand Palais in Paris for his spectacular fall ready-to-wear display.

“I am very flattered that Karl Lagerfeld draws inspiration from space for his collections,” Pesquet said. “Thankfully he did not draw inspiration from astronauts’ outfits, because obviously here, we tend to wear European Space Agency polo shirts and pants with Velcro fastenings, which is not that great.

“But it’s good. It means space makes people dream, that people are interested in exploration and science, and that’s a good thing, because we are doing this for them. We don’t do this for fun, but to be useful to society, at the end of the day,” he added.

Asked if he would like to trade places with Pesquet, Lagerfeld demurred. “No, I think it’s a little late [for that]. And the training is terrifying, on top of which I only speak four languages, and he must speak six, so you see, it’s not enough,” he said.

The designer did have one special request. “Is there a way to design a room in my house where I float around? I would quite enjoy that. It’s nuts,” he said.