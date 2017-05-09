PARTY WITH KARL: Karl Lagerfeld will cohost this year’s Serpentine summer party in London, alongside the Serpentine Galleries’ new chief executive officer Yana Peel and artistic director Hans Ulrich Obrist.

The invitation to the party, which is taking place on June 28 at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens, features a handwritten note by the designer: “The Summer Party 2017” in smudgy green watercolor crayon.

The Serpentine Gallery has always drawn leading figures of the fashion industry, with previous hosts including Tommy Hilfiger, Christopher Kane, Brioni and the late L’Wren Scott. It draws celebrity figures such as Kate Moss, Thandie Newton and David Furnish.

Each year the party takes place in and around a specially designed pavilion, which then remains open for a series of evening talks and events that are open to the public. The architect Diébédo Francis Kéré has been commissioned to design this year’s pavilion. His design promises to be bold and bring his characteristic sense of light and life to Kensington Gardens.

This is the first time the party will be hosted by Peel since her appointment as the gallery’s new ceo, taking over from Julia Peyton-Jones.

During a talk cohosted with Porter magazine at the gallery, she laid out her vision as part of her new role. “The Serpentine was always a wonderful place of experimentation, and I have an amazing platform to build on from the success my predecessor had achieved for 25 years. I had the realization that we haven’t come this far just to come this far,” Peel said. “I’m more about 100 small changes rather than something radical. It was coming in and asking, ‘What does innovation look like in 2017 and how can we work with partners like Google and Facebook? What does it mean to be the most popular exhibition ever in a world of social media where the breadth of what we can accomplish goes so far beyond the people who come into our world?’”