FORKING OUT: Karl Lagerfeld is branching out into silverware.

The designer is teaming with upscale French brand Christofle on a limited-edition cutlery set as part of its Mood collection. Launching in the fall, the flatware will be available in two egg-shaped storage capsules dressed in a play on shadow and light, inspired by the Art Deco movement.

Lagerfeld was one of the world’s foremost collectors of Art Deco furnishings before selling his collection at auction in 1975 — though the period continues to feed into his streamlined design aesthetic.

His designs for Christofle, which will be signed and numbered, will be available for preorder during New York Fashion Week in September at The Webster New York, the Christofle store on Madison Avenue, the Karl Lagerfeld store in SoHo and on the two brands’ respective web sites.

To coincide with London Fashion Week, they will go on preorder at Harrods department store and the Karl Lagerfeld store on Regent Street beginning Sept. 14.

As the fashion caravan moves to Paris, they will go on sale exclusively at the Christofle store on Rue Saint-Honoré and the Karl Lagerfeld boutique on Boulevard Saint-Germain from Sept. 25, before a worldwide launch on Oct. 1.

In the meantime, Christofle will celebrate the collaboration with a dinner in New York on Thursday hosted by its new chief executive officer, Nathalie Remy, who joined the company in March from McKinsey & Co.

The collaboration comes as the silverware maker, which is owned by the Dubai-based Chalhoub Group, marks a push into lifestyle territory. It’s not the first time Lagerfeld has dabbled in tableware, either: in 2011, the multitasking designer created a collection of crystal glasses with Swedish brand Orrefors.