KRISTMAS KARL: Karl Lagerfeld is the latest creative type to design the Claridge’s Christmas tree, which will be unveiled in the hotel lobby on the morning of Nov. 22.

“Christmas trees are the strongest ‘souvenir’ of my happy childhood,” said Lagerfeld who was born in Hamburg, Germany.

This is the eighth year that Claridge’s has invited a designer to re-interpret the tree in their distinctive style, with past collaborators coming from a variety of creative industries.

Last year, Apple’s chief design officer Sir John Ive and Marc Newson — a designer who works across multiple disciplines, from furniture to aircraft and yachts — were tapped for the occasion.

The Claridge’s Christmas tree has become a holiday landmark in London, drawing large numbers of visitors.

In the past, tree designers have also included Alber Elbaz, John Galliano and Burberry’s Christopher Bailey, who adorned his tree with metallic umbrellas from top to bottom.