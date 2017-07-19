STYLE IKON: Timed to coincide with Milan Fashion Week, Karl Lagerfeld is to open a pop-up shop on the ground floor of local luxury department store Excelsior Milano in mid-September dedicated to its Karl Ikonik accessories line.

Items on sale in the temporary space, due to remain in place from Sept. 15 to Oct. 9, will include bags, wallets, small leather goods and lifestyle products based on the signature look of the brand’s namesake founder (think sunglasses, leather gloves and tuxedo blazers.)

For the event, the brand is set to wrap the store’s façade in screens — from the ground floor to the fourth story — projecting animated digital videos.

Karl Lagerfeld counts 80 mono-brand points of sale worldwide, in addition to wholesale accounts.