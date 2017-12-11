EYE SEE: Karl Lagerfeld and Marchon Eyewear Inc., are renewing their global eyewear licensing agreement until 2023.

The alliance covers the exclusive design, development, production and distribution of men’s and women’s ophthalmic and sunglass collections under the Karl Lagerfeld brand name. The companies linked up in 2007, with the debut collections launching the following year.

Following the relaunch of the Lagerfeld brand in 2012, they inked a five-year agreement in 2013, which was due to expire next year.

“Over the past 10 years, Marchon has proved to be a trusted partner that shares our passion for premium quality product and cutting-edge design innovation,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld.

“As we continue to grow our overall business, we look forward to further expanding our iconic eyewear across the globe,” he added.

Nicola Zotta, ceo and president of Marchon — which also produces eyewear for brands such as Calvin Klein, Chloé, Marni and Salvatore Ferragamo — said it was proud of the long-standing relationship.

“We look forward to continuing to collaborate with this innovative, fashion-conscious brand to captivate our consumers and successfully grow the Karl Lagerfeld eyewear business globally,” he said.

Karl Lagerfeld has a network of more than 80 mono-brand points of sale worldwide, in addition to wholesale accounts. Marchon serves in excess of 80,000 accounts in more than 100 countries.