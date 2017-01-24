The set at Chanel Couture Fall 2016

Karl Lagerfeld on the set at Chanel Couture Fall 2016

Stéphane Feugère



SILVER STREAK: Why would the dish run away with the spoon? Because she was wearing Chanel couture, perhaps?

Karl Lagerfeld conceived of a spoon-shaped silhouette for Chanel’s spring 2017 couture collection, which is to be paraded in Paris today.

The designer sketched the shape for WWD, saying he was inspired by a sculpture from the Twenties by Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti titled “Spoon Woman.”

Paris Haute Couture Preview

The look is hinged on a raised waist that doesn’t go quite as high as the Empire. “More mid rib-cage,” the designer said with sly grin, noting that the proportion visually lengthens the legs.

Chanel Karl Lagerfeld
