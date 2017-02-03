PLUSH LIFE: Karl Lagerfeld no longer has the monopoly on playing with his cat Choupette. The designer has collaborated with German-based plush toy company Steiff on a cuddly toy version of the pampered feline, who boasts more than 92,000 followers on Instagram.

The faux Choupette, available in a limited edition of 2,000, is 40 centimeters (16 inches) long and features soft white fake fur and big blue eyes. It comes with Steiff’s signature gold-plated button in one ear and a magnetic mouse made of black synthetic leather.

The toy will go on sale exclusively at Karl Lagerfeld stores and online at karl.com in May, priced at 499 euros, or $538 at current exchange rates. Later on, it will also be available at Steiff stores, its web site steiff.com and select fashion and toy retailers.

“Choupette is such a famous and beautiful cat that when this request came to me, I was not even surprised,” Lagerfeld said in a statement. “Steiff is the perfect choice for this kind of collaboration. It’s the only company that has the required expertise to highlight the extreme and absolute refinement of this young princess.”

The Birman is known as fashion’s most pampered pet, with two nurses caring for her full-time. She recently featured in a portfolio Lagerfeld lensed for the holiday issue of Vogue Paris and appeared in carmaker Opel’s 2015 calendar. Choupette has even inspired her own capsule collection, which included a knit cap with perky cat ears and leather whiskers.

This isn’t Lagerfeld’s first collaboration with Steiff. In 2013 he created a Lagerfeld Steiff teddy bear in honor of the German firm’s 125th anniversary. The bear came complete with the designer’s signature dark glasses, high-collared shirt and black suit.