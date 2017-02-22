HEADLINER: Karl Lagerfeld has turned his design talents to the Vienna Opera Ball.

The multitasker has designed a tiara for the dozens of debutantes at this year’s event, due to be held on Feb. 23, dubbing it The Blue Danube. Lagerfeld picked a color scheme of white gold set with diamonds and sapphires, although the tiaras will in fact be produced by Swarovski using their signature crystals.

The original sketch of the tiara — in pastel, grease pencils and Tipp-Ex on tracing paper — was sold by auction house Dorotheum at the Hotel Sacher in Vienna on Tuesday, raising 13,000 euros, or $13,650 at current exchange, for Caritas & Du, a charity based in Vienna that offers support for the homeless as well as emergency aid internationally.

Lagerfeld last year designed costumes for “Brahms-Schoenberg Quartet” at Opéra Bastille, choreographed by Benjamin Millepied, drawing inspiration from the Vienna Secession art movement for his designs.