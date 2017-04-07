ENDLESS SUMMER: Next time Karl Lagerfeld heads down to Saint-Tropez, he will be able to don beachwear bearing his own likeness — even if he generally favors a white suit for his Riviera jaunts.

The Karl Lagerfeld brand has collaborated with French luxury swimwear brand Vilebrequin on a limited-edition capsule collection of eight items that includes men’s and women’s swimwear, beachwear and beach accessories.

The two brands have a common shareholder: G-III Apparel Group. G-III, headed by Morris Goldfarb, owns Vilebrequin and has a 19 percent stake in the Lagerfeld label.

The new line will go on sale in May at select Karl Lagerfeld stores, Vilebrequin stores and on their respective e-commerce sites, with prices ranging from 60 euros to 210 euros, or $65 to $225 at current exchange.

Inspired by iconic Rivieras and coastlines, the pieces come in a vibrant azure shade set off with pops of graphic black and white, and feature Lagerfeld’s instantly recognizable silhouette printed in black in lieu of a logo.

For men, they include a polo shirt and two styles of swim shorts: one fitted with a flat-belt waist, and the other inspired by classic Seventies silhouettes. For women, the offer consists of a bikini, a tunic and swim shorts. The collection is rounded off by a beach towel and a zip-top clutch.

Lagerfeld has a long-standing relationship with Saint-Tropez. In 2010, he chose the Riviera resort as the setting for his Chanel cruise collection, and unveiled a 17-minute film titled “Remember Now” — a road movie involving Lagerfeld’s Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupé and a gaggle of models impersonating such mythic Riviera figures as Brigitte Bardot and Sacha Distel.

The following year, he caused a stir by strolling into Saint-Tropez’s mythic café, Sénéquier, to shoot a video clip with Jean-Roch, the nightclub impresario whose latest single is dedicated to the famous resort town. The track also featured Snoop Dogg.

And in 2012, Lagerfeld opened a pop-up store on the city’s famed Place des Lices to celebrate the recent relaunch of his namesake label with a beach line developed exclusively for the location.