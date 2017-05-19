Karl Lagerfeld has a new capsule collection for his own line, for which he, and sometimes his cat Choupette, serve as the sole muses. To that end the new line is called Karl the Photographer, and includes ready-to-wear and accessories featuring Lagerfeld and Choupette in selfies, photo booth pics, Polaroids and pixelated abstracts. The collection riffs on Lagerfeld’s career as an accomplished photographer — he shoots all the campaigns for his own collection and has shot campaigns for Chanel, Fendi, Dior Homme and others, along with editorial shoots, and a slew of artistic projects for exhibitions or books.

“Photography is part of my life,” Lagerfeld said in a statement.

Karl the Photographer rtw includes a satin bomber jacket, silk blouses, sweatshirts, T-shirts, a silk dress and relaxed fit jeans, all in black and white, some with silver foil details and rhinestone appliqués. For accessories, there are two styles of zip-top totes, a leather camera crossbody bag with perforated details, a glittery camera minaudière, and a mini leather backpack. More merchandise includes keychains, phone cases and a printed scarf. Part of Lagerfeld’s pre-fall collection, the capsule launched earlier this week and is available at Karl Lagerfeld stores, select wholesale partners and karl.com.