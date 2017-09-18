TRUE BLUE OPENER: Karlie Kloss, Instagram’s Eva Chen and Vogue’s Mark Holgate will help kick off the next installment of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund’s Americans in Paris by hosting a cocktail party on Sept. 30.

This fall’s roster includes Adam Selman, Area’s Beckett Fogg and Piotrek Panszczyk, Brock Collection’s Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock, Chloe Gosselin, Ji Oh, Krewe New Orleans Eyewear’s Stirling Barrett, Morgan Lane’s Morgan Curtis, Newbark’s Maryam and Marjan Malakpour and Rochambeau’s Laurence Chandler and Joshua Cooper will be in the mix. Out of respect for the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, this season’s opening cocktail party will take place in the evening of Sept. 30 at the showroom.

From that date through Oct. 2, buyers and media will find the American designers in a town house at 29 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. To maintain the red, white and blue thinking, visitors to the showroom will be offered American-style pastries from Stoney Clove Bakery, which is located near Les Halles. The Americans in Paris participants will get a taste of Paris during their stay. They will be treated to a private tour of the “Christian Dior, Couturier du Rêve” exhibition at Musée des Arts Décoratifs on Oct. 2 — when the museum will be closed to the public.