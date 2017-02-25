Seems like there are a lot of 10-year anniversaries during Oscar Week this year. Essence celebrated a decade of its Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday, Women in Film toasted the same miletone for its Oscar nominees party on Friday, and Swiss watch and jewelry maker Piaget is also celebrating its 10th year of Oscar weekend initiatives.

Since 2007, Piaget has been presenting sponsor for the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the show honoring indie films and actors, which takes place the day before the Oscars on the beach in Santa Monica. This year, the company also threw a lavish cocktail bash in a private home in the Hollywood Hills to showcase some of its high jewelry pieces created for the Oscars red carpet.

Piaget ambassador Jessica Chastain was to be the party’s guest of honor, but at the last minute was unable to make it to town. Luckily, event cohost The Weinstein Company had also invited its talent roster, which included Kate Beckinsale and young “Lion” star Sunny Pawar. Saroo Brierley, the real-life inspiration for the film, as well as actors Sam Heughan, Billy Brown, Paz Vega and director John Singleton.

For the occasion, Beckinsale was loaned a pair of “Extremely Piaget Palm Tree” earrings in 18-carat white gold set with diamonds. The pieces were created specially for the event, as were some of the other sparklers on display in vitrines in the modern home’s massive living room.

Both Piaget’s outgoing chief executive officer Philippe Léopold-Metzger and incoming ceo Chabi Nouri were present, along with many of the houses’ top clients, who will also get to sit with the brand at Saturday’s Indie Spirit Awards show and luncheon.

Standing out in a red Basil Soda gown amind a sea of dark suits, Beckinsale was beseiged by non-famous fans all night, but seemed to enjoy the attention. The actress, who is a presenter at the Indie Spirit Awards, spent much of her time chatting in French with Léopold-Metzger, who perhaps was trying to close his next ambassador deal. After all, many a deal is struck up at a Hollywood party.