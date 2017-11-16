New York-based DJ Harley Viera-Newton returned to her hometown of Los Angeles on Wednesday night to host a “high tea” with wine and cocktails to show off the holiday collection of her dress and pajama line HVN. Held at Ladurée Beverly Hills, the bash drew “It” girls Kate Bosworth, Rashida Jones, Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, Brynn Jones, Camille Rowe, Elisa Sednaoui, Erica Pelosini, Langley Fox Hemingway, Laura and Nathalie Love and Shea Marie.

The French confectioner played host to the HVN launch party back in June 2016, so Viera-Newton was happy to reprise the moment on the West Coast. “I always stay at my parents’ house in Santa Monica when I come back, so I didn’t even know there was a Ladurée here,” she said. “It’s lovely. And because my sister, parents and husband were all in town at the same time, we decided to throw an L.A. party.”

Of her printed, vintage-style dresses, she said, “I’m always looking for that easy-to-throw-on dress that can take you from tea to dinner to going out. I often have to go to events right after a busy day, and need something that feels cool and polished at the same time.”

De Cadenet Taylor paired her HVN top with vintage jeans, while Rowe wore the matching skirt with a vintage rock T-shirt and Jones threw a leather jacket over her dress. “It’s fun to see how everyone styled them differently,” observed Pelosini, who wore her pink dress with red sandals.

Guests posed in a photo booth and grabbed mini Polaroids while snacking on mini croque monsieur sandwiches, macarons and ice creams and sipping the evening’s custom cocktail (there was actually no tea in sight) called The Tarzan, named for one of HVN’s original dress styles, in her signature shade of red.

Newton, who naturally created her own playlist for the party, is next headed to a gig in Asia.