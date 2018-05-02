Kate Hudson has girls on the brain. Not only did the actress announce last month that she’s expecting a girl with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, her activewear brand Fabletics will launch a global limited-edition capsule collection with the United Nations Foundation’s Girl Up campaign on May 8.

Dubbed “Girl Almighty,” the collection supports Girl Up’s “by girls, for girls” movement empowering girls to become a force for change. The latest drop also represents the brand’s continued partnership with Girl Up as well as its evolution into a philanthropy-focused brand and its endeavor to create a community that nurtures females of all ages.

Comprising five workout looks from an assortment of sports bras, tanks, hoodies, shorts and leggings, as well as two-pieced goods, the items will retail for $24.95 to $54.95 and the complete looks from $59.95 to $79.95 on fabletics.com as well as the 24 Fabletics stores nationwide and in 10 countries. Hudson appears in the campaign, shot in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., with Girl Up members from California State University, Northridge.

“It’s more of a long-term collaboration; we’ve been working with Girl Up for about a year. The collection we did with Demi Lovato, those proceeds also went to Girl Up, but this is our first direct Girl Up collection,” Hudson said. “I like to do things where I know where the money is going.”

Of the “Girl Almighty” slogan that Fabletics came up with, she said, “We started with how could we get certain kinds of messaging out there. When you start a company that has to do with a healthy, active and mindful lifestyle, that’s always the goal, to have it be part of the fabric of the brand.” Hudson founded Fabletics in 2013 in a joint venture with Los Angeles-based TechStyle Fashion Group, formerly known as JustFab. The brand has also produced a collection to support the CFDA’s Fashion Targets Breast Cancer fund.

A percentage of proceeds of sales from the capsule collection will directly benefit Girl Up’s SchoolCycle program, which Hudson says is particularly close to her heart. SchoolCycle works with United Nations Population Fund to give girls bikes, allowing them to travel quickly and safely to and from school, as well as give them independence and mobility to create a better future for themselves, their families and communities.

She continued, “Because we are a monthly organization [the brand introduces new collections 12 times a year], we are able to introduce people to other things, and say, ‘Here’s an array of things we are doing to help.’ Hopefully it opens up something for our customers to be passionate about. It’s a responsibility for any business to use their platform to give back. We have to start with the children, because that’s your legacy.”

In terms of her own kids, the mother of two boys said she’s treating her third pregnancy with mindfulness, too. “I just got out of feeling sick for months, so I’m just now starting to be able to work out. I’m seeing the light,” she said. “Normally I do the StairMaster, but not with this one. I’m a believer in that you have to listen to your body and your baby, and walking and yoga has been the one thing I can do that feels good, so I’m going really slow. She’s not into me being vigorous, that’s for sure. Right now it’s all about her.”