FULL LOOK: Fabletics, the fast-growing activewear brand founded by Kate Hudson, has confirmed its official footwear rollout Tuesday.

The push into shoes was largely expected after it was disclosed by Jack McCue, TechStyle Fashion Group president of global production, during the WWD Digital Forum Los Angeles conference last year. The launch now allows Fabletics to offer full looks to customers.

The brand launches with 11 styles, including women’s trainers, slip-ons, booties, sneakers and high-tops. The casual styles boast memory foam soles, mesh and faux suede with a starting price of $39.95. They will be sold in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Germany, Spain, France, the U.K. and Netherlands on the company’s site.

Adam Goldenberg, co-chief executive and cofounder of Fabletics parent TechStyle of El Segundo, Calif., said the company launched into footwear for the brand in response to consumer feedback.

“Our goal at Fabletics is to bring women everything they need to live an active lifestyle, and with our new footwear collection, they can easily outfit themselves in fully styled head-to-toe looks.”

Fabletics, launched and cofounded by Hudson in 2013, is the fastest-growing brand in TechStyle’s portfolio, which also includes the JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids lines.

The brand sells outfits for the gym, yoga, running, swim and plus sizing and has risen with the general wave in popularity of activewear. Although the line launched as a digital brand, in line with the rest of TechStyle’s portfolio, Fabletics is the only one in the company’s roster to successfully make the leap and expansion into brick-and-mortar retail. TechStyle opened the first Fabletics store in 2015 and the door count now totals 22 in the U.S.

