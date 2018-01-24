GOSSIP, GIRL: Kate Hudson deflected rumors that she is engaged to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa at the Valentino haute couture show Wednesday evening, where she sat front row alongside guests including Shailene Woodley, Donatella Versace, Clotilde Courau and Lake Bell.

“If there’s ever anything to talk about, I’m an honest person, I’ll talk about it,” said Hudson. “I’ll be happy to talk about it, but all that’s just nonsense.” Gossip has been circulating online after the actress appeared to be sporting a gem on her ring finger when out and about last weekend.

Otherwise, Hudson is keeping busy with her ath-leisure brand Fabletics, and is working toward a new movie role for the fall, she said, declining to reveal further details.

Woodley, who wore a striking leopard-print dress for the occasion, is prepping for the hotly awaited second season of hit series “Big Little Lies.” Any spoilers? “I wish I knew, I haven’t really read enough scripts to be able to express,” she said. “But I do know that we have an exciting new character, played by an amazing actor,” she accentuated.

She also stars in “Adrift,” an upcoming survival movie by Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur. “It’s about a woman who is lost at sea, sailing into a hurricane. It’s adventurous, it’s beautiful, it’s a love story and a survival story mixed into one,” she summed up.

Donatella Versace, who sat alongside Valentino Garavani and longtime business partner Giancarlo Giammetti, said she had come because of her friendship with Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli. “He’s such a gentleman with a big heart, and when it’s such a great creator, I’m sure that tonight we are going to see real couture,” she enthused before the show. Does that mean she wears other designers she admires? “Not really,” she said.

Versace had flown into Paris earlier in the day, posting the message “Paris, j’arrive,” (Paris, here I come) on her Instagram feed with a photo of her inside what looked like a private jet, spurring speculation about what brought her to the City of Light.