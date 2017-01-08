The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Middleton family, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh at a service held at St. Mary Magdalene church on the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The duchess, who will celebrate her 35th birthday on Monday, shopped her closet once again, and donned a calf-length green Sportmax coat, accessorized with a diamond brooch. She first wore the coat at the same venue on Christmas Day in 2015. Shortly after, the coat sold out within a few hours on the Sportmax site.

Today was the Queen’s first public appearance in a month. She had been suffering from a severe cold and was forced to skip the traditional Christmas and New Year’s services at Sandringham.

The Queen, who recently passed on some of her patronages to younger members of the royal family, wasn’t the only royal recovering from a heavy cold. Both she and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, had delayed their Christmas trip to Sandringham because of ill health.

The Middleton clan – Pippa, James, Carole and Michael – were also in attendance on Sunday. On Christmas, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge broke with tradition and spent the day with the Middleton family at their home in Berkshire, England.

Pippa, who sported a brown coat with a matching hat for the service, was accompanied by her fiancé James Matthews. The couple got engaged in July after dating for less than a year — although they had briefly been an item in 2012. They are set to get married in Bucklebury, Berkshire, in May.

