SURPRISE GUEST: Kate Moss appears to be enjoying swapping the catwalk for the big screen. After making her feature-length film debut with “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” last year, where in a dramatic-cum-hilarious turn of events she is thrown in the River Thames by Jennifer Saunders’ character Edina, she will now appear in the sequel to “Love Actually.”

The new short film on BBC will debut March 24 to mark Red Nose Day, an annual U.K. fundraising event organized by the charity Comic Relief, which encourages people to embrace their sense of humor and raise money for a variety of charities.

The 10-minute film will also be released in the U.S., through NBC, the following day.

A spokesperson for the event confirmed Moss’ appearance in the film, but declined to reveal further details about her role. It will be interesting to see whether this latest role will be lengthier than her acting debut. In “Absolutely Fabulous,” she makes two flash appearances and only speaks a few words when she emerges from the River Thames alive, cigarette and Champagne glass in tow.

Other actors confirmed to be taking part in the romantic comedy’s sequel include Liam Neeson, Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon.

Moss has been taking a number of steps to diversify her career in the last year. In December, she paid homage to Elvis Presley by starring in a one-off music video, dressed in leather jumpsuits inspired by the music icon and singing “The Wonder of You.”

She has also been making a quiet debut on social media through the official account of her new talent agency, breaking from her old, more mysterious image. She recently teased her involvement with Red Nose Day, sharing a behind-the-scenes image from a shoot ahead of the event, where she is pictured in a signature all-black outfit with a red nose.

She will also appear on the April cover of British Vogue, where she talks about her new role as model agent and styles a shoot photographed by her partner, Nikolai von Bismarck. Vogue’s April issue is dedicated to all things British with “The 100,” a portfolio celebrating the 100 best British brands from heritage labels such as Church’s and Mackintosh to up-and-coming designers, including Faustine Steinmetz and Grace Wales Bonner.