EARLY KATE: “Kate,” a collection of 50 never-before-published portraits of a young Kate Moss on the brink of international stardom taken by her then boyfriend Mario Sorrenti will be published by Phaidon this fall.

Dennis Freedman, founding creative director of W magazine, edited the volume closely with Sorrenti.

In the book, the Italian photographer provides a short introductory text explaining how the two met during a modeling job in London in 1991.

“I remember sitting next to her and feeling like my heart was going to stop; her beauty overwhelmed me,” wrote Sorrenti. The two fell in love and spent the next two years together, traveling and collaborating on photographs. She became his muse, and he captured intimate shots of her on trips, by the beach or at home in London. The collection of photos became the inspiration for Moss’s career breakthrough. In 1993, Calvin Klein was so struck with Sorrenti’s photos that they became the reference for the Obsession perfume campaign, transforming both Moss’ and Sorrenti’s careers.

Moss shot to fame as an 18-year-old and became part of the heroin-chic fashion trend in the mid-Nineties. With her waifish figure, she personified the grunge aesthetic, which influenced a generation of designers, photographers, editors and models. In addition to Calvin Klein, the 44-year-old British model and businesswoman went on to appear in ad campaigns for companies such as Chanel, Balenciaga, Burberry, Stuart Weitzman, Rag & Bone, Alexander Wang, David Yurman, Givenchy, Robert Cavalli, Dior and Alexander McQueen and has been featured on the cover and in fashion spreads for fashion magazines around the world.

The book will sell for $100 (U.S.) and $125 (Canada). There will also be a limited edition of the book complete with a signed photograph of Moss by Sorrenti that will sell for $1,000 (U.S.) and $1,300 (Canada).