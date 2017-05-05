Kate Spade & Co.’s chief executive officer Craig Leavitt saw a 5.2 percent decline in total compensation in 2016 from a year ago.

Details of his compensation package were disclosed in the company’s proxy filing Friday afternoon with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kate Spade will be holding its annual shareholders meeting on June 6 at its New Jersey offices in North Bergen, beginning at 8 a.m.

Leavitt saw his base salary stay the same in both years at $1.5 million, but received higher stock awards totaling $7.1 million and lower non-equity incentive plan compensation of $1.1 million for 2016. The total, including other compensation, for 2016 was $9.8 million. That compares with 2015’s compensation package of $10.4 million, in which stock awards were $5.3 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation was at $2.4 million.

