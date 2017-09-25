SEEING SPOTS: Kate Spade New York is joining forces with Man Repeller to open a pop-up shop Thursday through Saturday at 400 Bleecker Street in Manhattan. The Kate Spade New York x Man Repeller Leopard Leopard Leopard Pop-Up shop will feature three days of event programming and in-store activations to offer customers an immersive “Buy Now Wear Now” experience focused around a curated collection of leopard-themed products.

The events will begin with an opening party cohosted by Ellie Kemper, star of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and Zosia Mamet of “Girls,” as well as Deborah Lloyd, chief creative officer, and Leandra Medine, founder, of Man Repeller.

The boutique (which is Kate Spade New York’s permanent shop) and its adjoining sidewalk space will be decorated floor-to-ceiling in leopard print, while 20 percent of the events’ sales will benefit ASPCA. All Kate Spade New York Manhattan stores will also feature the leopard print “wrap” on their respective store facades. Thursday night’s event will be live-streamed by Man Repeller. The brand will partner with MAC to provide guests with cat-eye tutorials while Deborah Lippmann offers leopard-inspired manicures.

On Friday, Lloyd and Medine will participate in an “Interesting Women Interesting Lives” Q&A for customers, during which the two will share personal styling tips around leopard fashion. For the remainder of the day, MAC and Lippmann will offer cat-eye tutorials and manicures, while customers can have their pictures taken in a photo booth and receive leopard tattoos and nail decals.

On Saturday, Kate Spade New York will partner with the ASPCA to host a cat adoption drive, along with the ASPCA’s custom leopard-wrapped van parked outside on Bleecker Street. Guests who adopt a kitten during the event will receive a limited edition Kate Spade New York cat bed with leopard fabric.

The Leopard Leopard Leopard pop-up shop will then travel nationwide to Kate Spade New York’s top doors during the week of Oct. 2, from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles, where local influencers in each market, including Louise Roe in L.A. and Sugar & Cloth’s Ashley Rose in Houston, will lead “Interesting Women Interesting Lives” events for local customers.