STYLE SARGENT: Savile Row tailor Kathryn Sargent has launched a style service at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel that includes a guide on dressing for big spring and summer events such as Ascot, Henley, Wimbledon and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Not surprisingly, her advice skews toward tailored clothing for men and women.

“With traditional events such as those of the British ‘season’ — and those further afield — it’s important to know that you’re dressed impeccably to have the best experience. I wanted to create a contemporary but luxurious guide to getting it right and feeling connected with local culture wherever you have traveled from,” she said.

Sargent has dressed a range of figures from royals and politicians to celebrities such as David Beckham. She honed her skills for 15 years working her way up the ranks at Gieves & Hawkes before launching her eponymous bespoke label in 2012. Sargent was also the first woman to become a head cutter in 2009 and broke the British tailoring mold last spring as the first female to set up shop on London’s Savile Row, where she now has two stores.

The InterContinental will also offer an in-room tailoring service that includes a consultation for guests who have booked a suite.

According to Sargent’s guide, Wimbledon has been more informal of late, compared with previous years. She suggests a lightweight suit or blazer for men with a tie and a white shirt. She says men should accessorize with a pocket square and avoid stripes in their suiting. Women need a well-tailored jacket over a dress or trousers. She warns that hats are not a good idea in case they block the view of the courts.

For Ascot, Sargent says a well-tailored black morning coat, with gray-and-black striped trousers, will do the trick. They need to be worn with a pastel waistcoat and a tie with a Windsor knot. Women should wear a tailored jacket with a dress, or a trouser suit. Hats, instead of fascinators, should be worn.

