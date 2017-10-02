MILAN — Katie Holmes will be among the guests attending the fourth edition of the “Intimissimi on Ice” show. Staged at the renowned Arena in Verona, Italy, on Oct. 6 and 7, the event will combine live performances by singer Andrea Bocelli with ice-skating routines played by international Olympic champions.

Named “A Legend of Beauty,” this year’s theme will celebrate femininity representing iconic female characters of the Greek mythology. As reported in June, all the costumes will be designed for the first time by Italian influencer and entrepreneur Chiara Ferragni, who will be present flanked by sister and fellow-influencer Valentina.

In addition to Holmes and Ferragni, the guest list for the show will include international top models, athletes and influencers. These include Intimissimi’s longtime ambassador Irina Shayk, tennis player Ana Ivanovic and food writer and entrepreneur Ella Mills.

The three personalities fronted the brand’s latest advertising campaign, shot for the first time by Mario Testino. Promoted with the dedicated hashtag #insideandout, the images focus on portraying the passions of each woman rather than showing them in lingerie.

“I liked the challenge of communicating an underwear campaign through women who are fully dressed,” said Testino, underscoring the daring choice of the brand. The photographer explained that his goal was to “capture how these women look and feel wearing the underwear underneath their clothes.”

In addition to Shayk, Ivanovic and Mills, actress Dakota Johnson also features in the ads but is not expected to attend the big show in Verona this weekend.

The “Intimissimi on Ice” show is open to the public, with tickets available to purchase at 38 euros. An exclusive after party for selected guests will follow the event.

Intimissimi is one of the core labels of the Verona-based Calzedonia Group, which also includes Intimissimi Uomo, Calzedonia, Tezenis, Falconeri and Atelier Emé fashion labels. In 2016, Calzedonia Group registered a turnover of 2.1 billion euros, up 5.4 percent compared to the previous year.