A CASE FOR HOLMES: As host of this year’s “American Heart Association’s Red Dress Collection Presented by Macy’s,” Katie Holmes stands to outshine the notable runway talent even if she can’t do a double layout with a half-twist and a blind landing.

That kind of acrobatic expertise is best left to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, who along with her teammate Laurie Hernandez will be part of the all-star cast at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Feb. 9. Whether or not they show off any of their tumbling skills on the catwalk, the duo are sure to help get guests on their feet.

Started in 2003 by The Heart Truth, the event is meant to remind women that heart disease is their greatest health threat and to inspire them to take care of themselves to try to offset that. Cardiovascular disease and stroke make up in three deaths among women annually — which is more than all cancers combined.

Holmes, a friend of Zac Posen’s, is a familiar face with the fashion crowd, having attended numerous shows over the years. A few years ago, she had her own label Holmes & Yang with stylist Jeanne Yang. As event host, Holmes follows in the footsteps of former first lady Laura Bush, who once talked up the importance of good heart health when the event was held in Bryant Park. Holmes coincidentally is playing Jackie Kennedy in the upcoming TV miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot.”

This year’s Red Dress lineup includes an assortment of actresses including Lauren Holly, Juliette Lewis, Peyton List, “Orange Is the New Black” actress Diane Guerrero, Jazz Jennings of “I Am Jazz,” “Code Black” actress Bonnie Somerville, Lea Thompson, “The Brady Bunch” alumnus Maureen McCormick, Stephanie March and “Xena War Princess” Lucy Lawless. Rachel Platten will be performing. As in years past, numerous designers, Marchesa, Versace and Hervé Léger among them, provide red dresses for the rookie models.