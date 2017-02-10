Having styled Shakira in a slashed bodysuit, Kate Mara in a pretty Dior tea dress and Katy Perry in a gown that lit up the Met Costume Institute Gala, Johnny Wujek is on a mission to dress high school girls for their prom nights.

The Los Angeles-based stylist is fitting in the task of launching a fashion line for next year between his Hollywood styling jobs and a gig in helping Perry roll out her highly anticipated shoe line.

As a longtime friend and the stylist who put the pop star in memorable costumes like cupcake bras early in her career, he’s grown his own following among Perry’s demographic of teen girls. Besides, he said, “prom is so fun.”

He went to five different proms during his years attending an all boys’ Catholic school that was situated next to an all girls’ Catholic school in Michigan.

“I’ve made girls’ prom dresses before,” he said. “It’s so my vibe.”

Aside from his reputation for creating outlandish costumes that only entertainers such as Perry and Shakira could pull off, he also has a good eye for making his clients look glamorous but individualistic, an aesthetic that a number of high school girls probably aspire to on prom night.

For last November’s premiere of “Man Down,” Mara’s cream Dior dress was anything but boring with a low neckline and hand drawn drawings of a weeping heart and a smiling sun.

Perry heralded the trend for wearable tech in 2010 at the Met Gala, glowing throughout the night in a Cute Circuit gown lined with LED lights.

Wujek estimated that the prices for his prom dresses will be “nothing crazy,” hovering around $300. He’s still tweaking details on designs and branding. “There might be a little tag behind it,” he said, “to make it funny.”

One look he jokes about reviving harks back to the matching black and white ensembles he picked for himself and his date during his senior year of high school. “We each dyed our hair black and had a white streak like a skunk’s,” he said.