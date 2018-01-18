AT YOUR SERVICE: KCD is ready to reveal Showroom 475, a 1,100-square-foot showcase for the agency’s collections, featuring a suite for designer presentations, VIP dressing and digital shoots. It’s located in the agency’s new headquarters at 475 Tenth Avenue, adjacent to the Hudson Yards development that is transforming the west Manhattan district.

As reported, KCD moved into a 17,000-square-foot space last month.

Showroom 475, which has a brand logo freestanding from the agency, offers a diverse range of services in the private showroom suite. They include pre-fall and resort collection appointments; accessory collection appointments; launch of capsule or special collections; designer meetings with informal modeling; influencer or spokesperson meetings, VIP and event dressing; beauty presentations; still and model photo-op area; casting, and digital and video capabilities.

The showroom site is available for rent by designers and brands in the U.S. or abroad who are in need of space for showroom media activities.

KCD media relations, event production and digital services divisions offer support packages to clients and non-clients for these activities.

Ed Filipowski, co-chairman of KCD, said, “We have always looked to find innovative ways to service the industry. With Showroom 475, we realized we could offer the space to show collections, which is something that designers – especially younger designers – always need.”

With a residential feel, the showroom is designed with an eclectic mix of mid-century antiques and contemporary works selected by the agency staff.

Showroom 475, which houses the agency’s luxury and lifestyle ready-to-wear and accessory collections, is similar to suites opened recently at KCD’s London and Paris offices. In Paris, it’s called Showroom 13 and in London, it’s called Showroom 118.