DIGITAL SPACE: KCD has opened a new space in Paris called Showroom 13 where clients of the international fashion and luxury public relations firm can present designer collections, shoot photos of models or hold influencer meetings in a backdrop of French antique furniture and modern pieces.

The over-2,000-square-feet location is situated near KCD’s address at number 13 Rue du Mail in the second arrondissement of Paris, and is geared to both the agency’s French and international clients. Showroom services also include the launching of capsule or special collections, digital and video services, and beauty presentations.

It is also home to collections by labels including Victoria Beckham, Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Isabel Marant and Mugler.