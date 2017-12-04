NEW DIGS: KCD, the global fashion services agency, has relocated to offices near Hudson Yards. On Monday, 65 full-time employees moved into a 17,000-square-foot space at 475 Tenth Avenue (between 36th and 37th Streets) in New York.

The office features Showroom 475, an agency suite available for designer and brand activities that will be up and running midmonth, similar to the suites opened recently at KCD’s London and Paris offices. The 475 Tenth Avenue building is also home to Laird + Partners and the Sean Kelly Gallery.

KCD’s new office was designed by cochairs Ed Filipowski and Julie Mannion, with Janson Goldstein. It is a modern office loft space in a prewar architecture building overlooking Hudson Yards with views of the city. KCD occupies the eighth floor, utilizing an open-floor plan.

“Our move to 475 Tenth Avenue is part of our two-year agency growth strategy as it accommodates 40 percent more space, a larger showroom and accompanying suite. The two-year strategy began when we named our new partners at the beginning of 2017,” said Filipowski. For 20 years, KCD was based at 450 West 15th Street.

In addition to new offices, KCD will relaunch its web site later this week.

Showroom Seven also recently located to the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood at 501 Tenth Avenue.