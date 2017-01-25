NOT JUST FOR KICKS: Keds will have a chance to tap the Millennial market via its partnership with the digital platform and conference organizer Create & Cultivate.

The two have partnered to create a list of the top 100 women selected from across a variety of industries whom they’ve deemed “exceptional female innovators.” The inaugural list is set to be celebrated at a launch event Thursday evening at the Platform development in Culver City.

The list includes 10 honorees selected in each of the 10 categories that include beauty, wellness, food, philanthropy, STEM, fashion, music, entrepreneurs, creators and entertainment. The roster of honorees are a mix of names that include Rebecca Minkoff, Reformation founder Yael Aflalo, Clare Vivier, Katherine Power and Hillary Kerr of Clique Media Group, Mandy Moore, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Erin and Sara Foster, Constance Zimmer, Lauren Conrad and Sophia Rossi of HelloGiggles.

Create & Cultivate founder Jaclyn Johnson said 100 isn’t an arbitrary number and is instead focused on “the domino effect of 100 women, who inspire 100 others, who can collectively topple the status quo and change the world.”

Create & Cultivate is aimed squarely at the Millennial market with career and lifestyle advice on its namesake web site. Conferences, at $350 for general admission, under the same banner are also hosted throughout the year with a similar roundup of advice and the theme of female empowerment coming from various speakers.

The company’s next scheduled conference is in May in New York.

The conference business aimed at Millennial females interested in getting a leg up in their careers is a lucrative and growing one. The #BlogHer16 conference came to L.A. last year during the summer, bringing with it keynotes from Kim Kardashian West, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Sheryl Crow among many others. Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso is also throwing her hat in the ring with the inaugural #Girlboss conference in March with tickets starting at $350 to hear Amoruso herself, along with Glossier ceo Emily Weiss, True&Co. cofounder and ceo Michelle Lam, comedian Whitney Cummings, Story founder Rachel Shechtman and BBG Ventures president and managing partner Susan Lyne among others.