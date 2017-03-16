Reports are out that Kendall Jenner was the victim of a robbery at her Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles.

The model and reality TV star of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” only recently returned from Paris Fashion Week, when she phoned 9-11 at 1:15 a.m. on Thursday morning to report that jewelry she kept at home had gone missing, according to E! News. “Officers did a search of premises and no suspects were found,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told E! News. According to TMZ, the 21-year-old model was burglarized of more than $200,000 worth of jewelry.

The news of Jenner’s robbery comes only five months after her half-sister, Kim Kardashian West, was robbed at gunpoint at her Paris hotel during Fashion Week, making off with several million dollars worth of jewelry, in an incident that risks further denting the overseas image of the French capital. The October robbery took the airwaves and social media platforms by storm, resulting in Kardashian West taking a hiatus from the public eye and her own social platforms. In January, Kardashian West resumed posting to her fans on Instagram, Twitter and her app.

On Sunday, E! aired a preview for the second episode of the new “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” season, in which Kardashian West opens up about the robbery.

“I was like, ‘I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision,'” she said in the preview. “Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back? It makes me so upset to think about it.”

“Either they’re going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don’t, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I’m f*****. There’s no way out.”

Jenner has not made a public statement since the news broke on Thursday morning.

Related Stories:

Kim Kardashian Held Up at Gunpoint in Paris Hotel

Celebrities Rally Around Kim Kardashian After Robbery at Gunpoint at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner Turns Out for A$AP Rocky, Guess Party in L.A.