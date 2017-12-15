SISTER ACT: Italian mass-market retail OVS has teamed up with influencers, models and designers Kendall and Kylie Jenner to develop a women’s collection, including ready-to-wear and accessories.

The lineup will be developed to include six different in-store deliveries, three for spring and three for fall.

The first delivery will hit a selection of OVS stores in Italy, Switzerland and Austria, as well as the ovs.com online shop, in March.

The collaboration with the Jenner sisters reflects OVS’ strategy aimed at offering contemporary merchandising in line with the trends of the international markets.

Previously, OVS, which operates more than 1,000 stores and is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2015, collaborated with designers and brands including Elio Fiorucci, Matthew Williamson, Kristina T, Alberto Aspesi and Jean Paul Gaultier, who in November 2016 developed a limited-edition eveningwear collection with the Italian retailer.