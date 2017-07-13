TEE TIME WITH KENDRA: Kendra Scott is teaming with the Northern Trust, bringing a little of her Texas fashion flair to the links.

The Northern Trust is the first of four events in the PGA Tour’s season closer, the FedEx Cups Playoffs, and will be played at the Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, N.Y., starting Aug. 22.

The jewelry brand, which sold a minority stake to Berkshire Partners late last year, will be showing off its latest designs to fans attending the tournament, and giving them a chance to get into the design game themselves.

An on-course, open-air venue — the Kendra Scott Studio — will feature Scott’s The Color Bar concept, which was launched in 2010 and lets shoppers customize their looks. The Color Bar now accounts for 16 percent of Scott’s overall business.

Based in Austin, Tex., the 15-year-old jewelry brand is valued at $1 billion with distribution via e-commerce, through 1,000-plus retailers and 76 of its own stores by year’s end.

More from WWD:

Levi Strauss Boosts Revenue Outlook on Stronger Base

Coach Completes Acquisition of Kate Spade

Store No. 8 Sees the Future, and It’s VR