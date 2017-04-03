Kenneth Cole is searching for the next big thing in music.

The designer, along with his fragrance licenser Parlux, has teamed with recording artist Aloe Blacc and Indaba Music for the “Find Your Bold” campaign. “Find Your Bold” is a talent search to discover up-and-coming musicians — the grand-prize-winner will collaborate with Blacc on a new original track.

The campaign is designed to bolster visibility and sales for Black Bold, Cole’s latest fragrance that was released last year.

“The program is very authentic for Kenneth Cole because he is so supportive of the arts — he works very hard on the board of Sundance [Film Festival], and he’s a great philanthropist,” said Donald J. Loftus, president of Parlux Fragrances Ltd. “In line with that, he’s going to help a young artist realize his dream in a great creative process.”

The track, to be recorded in Blacc’s studio, will be released on iTunes and Spotify, along with a music video on Blacc’s YouTube channel. Kenneth Cole Fragrances will also grant the winner a $5,000 gift to further pursue the arts.

I had the honor of singing #TimeAfterTime with the legendary @CyndiLauper at her annual #TrueColors foundation #HomeForTheHolidays concert. Learn more about the foundation at www.truecolorsfund.org A post shared by End III (@aloeblacc) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:16pm PST

Submissions for the contest close on May 10, and entries will be reviewed and selected by Blacc and Cole.

Loftus noted campaigns of this nature have boosted sales in the past. An industry source estimated this campaign could generate a sales increase of 20 to 30 percent for the Black Bold fragrance. “Kenneth Cole is an urban, socially conscious brand that is led by him, and this just continues that tradition,” said Loftus. “We try to remain authentic to who he is.”