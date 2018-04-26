Kenneth Cole and the Geneva Watch Group have extended their license agreement through 2022.

The New York-based accessories and apparel brand will continue to task the Geneva Watch Group with the manufacturing and distribution of men’s and women’s watch styles. The agreement encompasses the Kenneth Cole New York brand, as well as Reaction Kenneth Cole and Unlisted, A Kenneth Cole Production.

The two entities originally struck a licensee agreement in 1996.

Kenneth Cole Productions chief executive officer Marc Schneider said of the new agreement: “We look forward to building upon our strong relationship with Geneva. Based on the excellent performance of our men’s and women’s watch business to date, we are pleased to extend our agreement. This partnership supports our strategic global initiatives and we are confident that Geneva will continue to contribute to our growth in this important category.”

Christian Frommherz, Geneva Watch Group ceo, added: “Geneva has been a Kenneth Cole partner for over 20 years and we are excited to increase our engagement and investment in the brand. Our companies align on great product and like-minded talent.”