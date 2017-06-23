Kenneth Cole is lending a consumerist touch to this year’s LGBTQ Pride month celebrations.

The brand has released a special version of its KAM sneaker style with rainbow embellishments.

The Pride KAM sneaker, priced at $125, will be sold at select retailers and on the Kenneth Cole web site. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Human Rights Campaign.

Kenneth Cole has also kicked off a Tied With Pride campaign associated with the sneaker. The campaign, photographed by Levi Jackman Foster, will feature three couples — to be displayed on a painted mural in Brooklyn and in wheatpaste posters scattered throughout New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and San Francisco.

Kenneth Cole is a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community and has raised funds for the cause as chairman of the amfAR foundation. He said in a statement of the Tied With Pride initiative: “As a brand, we’ve been supporting equal rights for the LGBTQ community since 1993. Proudly partnering with the Human Rights Campaign on diverse projects to promote this cause has become an integral part of our heritage.

“For our latest initiative, launching the Pride KAM sneaker during LGBTQ Pride Month in support of the HRC, we’re once again highlighting the importance of equal rights for all. The rainbow stripe update on the back of our most popular Kam shoe is a proud (and a little bit loud) detail to show our continued support —and an opportunity for our customers to do the same.”