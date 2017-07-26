COME TOGETHER: Kenneth Cole is taking his fight against the global AIDS epidemic to a new level with the launch on Tuesday, at the International AIDS Conference on HIV Science in Paris, of the End Aids Coalition, or EAC. The International AIDS Vaccine Initiative, or IAVI, along with amfAR, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, or EGPAF, the MAC AIDS Fund and the Global Fund have partnered with the American designer and longtime activist on the initiative.

“We are at a ‘tipping point’ in the fight against AIDS, with a quickly closing window of opportunity,” said Cole, who is also amfAR’s chairman of the board and a UNAIDS International Goodwill Ambassador. “If we do not act now, and act together, to gain control of this global epidemic, it may never be possible and the costs in both funding and human lives would be catastrophic.”

The EAC is billed as an international cross-sector, non-partisan global alliance bringing together global AIDS leaders, including UNAIDS, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and others, in order to aggregate and break down information so as to accelerate the end of the elusive AIDS epidemic.

Through a collaboration of leading AIDS experts, scientists, clinicians, policy-makers, faith leaders, businesses, activists and humanitarians, the coalition’s mission, according to the statement, is to “accelerate progress towards the UNAIDS 2016 Political Declaration to end AIDS by 2030 with increased collaboration, transparency and accountability.”