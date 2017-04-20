COLE’S GIVE BACK PROGRAM: In honor of Earth Day, Kenneth Cole will continue its commitment to address the cycle of textile waste and will give back to communities in need.

Kenneth Cole is partnering with Goodwill using the Give Back Box platform to help customers clean out their closets, donate clothing and home goods to people who need it and recycle shipping boxes that often get thrown out.

Goodwill is a leading provider of job training, employment placement and other initiatives that benefit communities across the U.S.

The company’s goal with Give Back Box is to reduce landfill waste, support Goodwill and help address the Sustainable Development Goals set forth by the United Nations.

The way it works is once a customer receives their order from kennethcole.com, he or she needs to open his or her box and remove items, fill it with items they no longer need (clothing, bags, home goods), print the free shipping label and ship as usual. Once Goodwill receives their donation, the customer will receive a receipt that can be used for tax purposes.

The program goes live on April 22, so any order placed on or after April 22 will include the Give Back Box program materials encouraging people to print a free shipping label and to use the box their shipment came in to send their donation items back. This will continue after April 22 as an evergreen program.

In addition to its Give Back Box program, the company has gotten involved with NOCO, a climate impact reduction partnership that addresses the social, industrial and agricultural impacts of the fashion industry.