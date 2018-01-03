LET’S DANCE: Kenzo is celebrating its Move sneaker with an online campaign featuring dancers from across the world interpreting each shoe color with a different movement.

A global casting call was held to recruit the performers trained in styles including ballet, modern, hip-hop and electro, who appear in photos and videos shot by the Paris-based collective 5fruits, with choreography by the duo I Could Never Be a Dancer and music by Lafawndah.

“When we dance, we’re trying to connect to the present. And when we are connected to the present we confront life itself. I think fashion needs dance to give life to clothing. To connect it to the now,” a male hip-hop dancer called Feroz said in a statement issued by the brand.

Introduced in September by Kenzo creative directors Humberto Leon and Carol Lim as part of their heritage-driven La Collection Memento No. 1 collection, the Move is available in the original shades as well as new colors: dark blue, light gray and pink for women; red orange, light gray, yellow and blue for men.

The new styles arrive in stores this week, priced at 195 euros.

As part of a series of pop-up stores rolled out in locations including Tokyo, Seoul and Vietnam last fall, the brand installed Kenzo Move Revolution dance machines in the temporary spaces and in some stores, for people to compete on and win the sneakers.