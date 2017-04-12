OUT OF AFRICA: Kenzo is to launch a quarterly zine, dubbed Kenzo Folio, geared at showcasing its collections through series made with established and emerging image-makers. The first issue will launch April 20 at Kenzo stores in Europe, as well as in Antenne Books partner stores, and will hit the house’s web site on April 27, accompanied by a video.

Titled “Gidi gidi bu ugwu eze – Unity is Strength,” and focused on Kenzo’s spring 2017 collection, the debut issue is themed around the culture and traditions of the indigenous Igbo community based in Nsukka in southeast Nigeria, seen through the eyes of U.K.-based Nigerians, photographer Ruth Ossai and filmmaker Akinola Davies Jr. — aka Crack Stevens — in collaboration with stylist Ibrahim Kamara. The title is based on a popular Igbo proverb.

For its launch, the house will host pop-up galleries in its Bruton Street and Madeleine stores in Paris and London, on April 20 and April 26 respectively, featuring a selection of images from the folio.

Kenzo creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon will attend the London event, joined by the folio’s contributors, followed by an after party at Corsica Studios.