Kering has appointed Nathalie Diamantis as its president for jewelry in the Americas. She is tasked with growing the businesses of Kering’s three fine jewelry brands: Pomellato, Boucheron and Dodo.

Diamantis’ oversight spans North America and Latin America, and she began her new job last week. Diamantis replaces Alain Huy in the role, which he had held since January 2016. Huy is no longer with Kering, a company spokesperson confirmed. His next move could not immediately be learned.

Diamantis joins Kering with experience in the North American jewelry market. Previously, she served as Bulgari’s senior vice president for retail, travel retail and wholesale for North America. Diamantis has also worked for Van Cleef & Arpels as the jeweler’s vice president for wholesale distribution in the Americas.