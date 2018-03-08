DOWN TO EARTH: Britain’s ambassador to France Edward Llewellyn opened his residence to a fashion crowd, assembled to discuss sustainable style in a networking event hosted by Kering, the London College of Fashion and the British Fashion Council.

“Inside Kering, we have a feeling that sustainability is key,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, Kering’s chief sustainability officer, who is also in charge of institutional affairs for the luxury group. Daveu added that the industry needs to build a more “eco-resistant” business model and that it is important to get various people involved, including designers and students. She and Claire Bergkamp, who heads sustainability and ethical trade for Stella McCartney, stressed the importance of research and development for the endeavor. Start-ups also play a role in promoting sustainability, added Bergkamp, citing Bolt Threads, a company that makes silk out of yeast as an example.

Other speakers were Frances Corner of the London College of Fashion and Tamsin Lejeune of the Ethical Fashion Forum, while Godfrey Deeny, editor in chief of Fashionnetwork.com moderated the discussion.

The ambassador said he was pleased to see the halls of the historic diplomat’s quarters animated by the issue.

“It’s fantastic, this historic residence. It’s been the British ambassador’s residence for over 200 years, but all the time it is doing new things, every week, and this is a good example of that, taking the issue of sustainability seriously in the very important world of fashion during this very important week,” the ambassador said. He said his young children also liven up the place, by dancing in the front halls on Saturdays.