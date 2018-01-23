GREEN THUMBS UP: Kering has been named the top sustainable textile, apparel and luxury goods corporation, according to rankings released by the Corporate Knights Global 100 index, which was published at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The company, which owns brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Balenciaga, took first place in its category and was ranked 47th in an overall listing of companies. This is the third time the company has been named on this list.

Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability officer and head of international institutional affairs of Kering, said the ranking is a source of motivation to continue the company’s pursuit of “a more sustainable luxury.”

“We consider sustainability to be the Kering seal of savoir-faire, a criterion in all business decisions, traversing all departments and areas of our supply chain,” said Daveu.

Last year the firm unveiled a program aimed at reducing its environmental footprint by 40 percent by 2025. Their strategy focuses on three pillars: care, which pertains to the environment; collaborate, for social aspects of sustainability such as employee, supplier and community welfare and equality, and create, which encompasses new business opportunities.