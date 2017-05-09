WOMEN ON THE MOVE: Kering, an official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, said on Tuesday it has signed a two-year deal with UniFrance, the agency dedicated to promoting French films around the world, to expand the scope of its Women in Motion initiative worldwide.

Launched in Cannes in 2015, the program hopes to shed light on women’s contribution to film and share their recommendations for greater representation within the sector through talks open to journalists and film professionals. Last year, guests included Jodie Foster, Juliette Binoche, Chloë Sevigny and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Under the terms of the new partnership, Women in Motion will have a presence at several international film events, including the French Film Festival in Japan organized by UniFrance in Tokyo from June 22 to 25. Isabelle Giordano, general director of UniFrance, will host one of the talks at the Cannes Film Festival, scheduled to run from May 17 to 28.

Further Women in Motion talks are planned during the Elle Active forum in Shanghai on May 13, in partnership with the Chinese edition of Elle magazine, and in Japan on June 17 as part of the Women in Society event organized by Elle Japan.