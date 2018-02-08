Kevin Garnett may have retired at the end of 2016, but basketball is still in his blood.

The 21-year National Basketball Association veteran and sports analyst for TNT’s “Area 21,” has signed a multiyear partnership with Sequential Brands Group Inc., to become the creative director and global brand ambassador for And1, the company’s basketball-inspired label.

This year marks And1’s 25th anniversary and to commemorate the milestone, the brand will partner with Garnett to create a special capsule collection. Garnett, who had served previously as an ambassador for the brand which is known for its blend of sports, music and style, will also be featured in an ad campaign for the brand.

“We’re excited to bring Kevin Garnett back to And1 as the brand’s creative director, global ambassador and strategist, to widen the brand’s distribution channels and to expand into new territories,” said Eddie Esses, president of Sequential’s active division. “We’re looking forward to working with Garnett and rolling out the innovative programs we have planned for the year, which will further deepen the brand’s connection to consumers.”

The capsule, which Garnett will codesign, will include a range of apparel, footwear and accessories and will debut in specialty stores, boutiques and online in late 2018 in the U.S. There are plans to expand internationally in 2019.