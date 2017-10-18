Good American cofounders Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede in August pledged their support for emerging designers by offering to mentor participants of VFiles Runway during the New York Fashion Week showcase for young talent in September. Now, VFiles, Kardashian and Grede are hooking up again for a Good American pop-up shop Oct. 27 and 28 at VFiles’ store at 12 Mercer Street in Manhattan’s SoHo.

Products of the Internet age, VFiles, a social networking platform, connects young and emerging creatives with established pop-culture influencers, while Kardashian records her every move for posterity and consumption by her 96 million Instagram and 25 million followers.

The denim-focused Good American brand is designed for a “curvier, sexier and stronger shape,” according to the web site, and is available in sizes 00 to 24. Kardashian and Grede conceived of the line after comparing notes about the difficulty of finding jeans that fit. “We knew if we both had this problem, there must be tons of girls who did, too, so we set out to make a denim line to fit you, not the other way round.”

While not yet the powerhouse of half-sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, which reportedly rang up $460 million in sales in its first 18 months, and is on track to hit $1 billion in 2022, Good American logged $1 million in first-day sales on its web site and Nordstrom when it bowed in December, the company said.

In addition to denim, the brand features Goodies, a range of streetwear-inspired classics such as graphic T-shirts, $55 and Goodies Squad slides, $55; skirts like a coated-denim pencil style with lace-up center, $179; high-waisted shorts that make legs look longer, $110 to $159; lace-up hoodies, $179; cold-shoulder sweaters, $110, and jean jackets, $269.

The VFiles pop-up will feature a range of denim, bodysuits, sweats and Goodies items as well as exclusive, limited-edition, co-branded products. Kardashian and Grede are expected to show up at the pop-up over the weekend along with members of the Good American #goodsquad, a group of women who appear in the label’s ad campaigns and inspire and influence the brand. Audreyana Michelle, for example, a model who appeared in Kylie Cosmetics ads, is part of the group.