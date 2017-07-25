High-end streetwear line for children TheMiniClassy will expand its distribution to include Nordstrom on Wednesday.

The line is sold on the TheMiniClassy’s e-commerce site and at Barneys New York. Starting at six and 12 months, the sizes run as high as 8 to 12. It is known for its harem pant with dinosaurlike fabric spikes down the sides of both legs, called the Original Dino Harem. Price points range from $30 to $64.

The kids’ apparel line was founded in 2014 by Michelle Lopez and Andrea Dotzauer, who got the idea as they were looking for on-trend, comfortable and washable items for their children.